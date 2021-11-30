Philip R. Ross, 81, of Washington, Ill., formerly of Lonoke, Ark., and Marion Center, passed away at 4:59 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
Philip was born April 7, 1940, in Marion Center to David Bittle and Miriam Elizabeth Hill Ross. He married his bride of 56 years, Elaine Lucille George, in Armagh on July 17, 1965. He made sure to tell her of his love every day of his life. She continues to live at Holly Brook in Washington.
He always had great pride in both daughter, Mary Beth Ross (Scott Hizey), of Washington, Ill.; and son, David B. (Elizabeth) Ross, of Rio Rancho, N.M. He cherished spending time with his surviving grandchildren, Reid B. Ross (David’s) and Elizabeth Ann Hizey (MB’s). He greatly loved two surviving sisters, Jean (Frank) Tucker, of Pittsburgh, and Darlene (Oscar) Delano, of Bowie, Md. He enjoyed sharing books, discussions, and even his birthday with his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Roger and Ranny, as well as many aunts and uncles who helped shape his life. Philip enthusiastically watched his alma mater — Penn State Nittany Lions — play football. Philip was most proud of his service in the United States Air Force (Vietnam era), retiring after 20 years of service. Other careers included librarian in West Virginia and Arkansas. Like his mother before him, he taught adult Sunday school in the Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, Ill. Cremation will be accorded with inurnment in Pennsylvania at a later date.
He was always generous with his time and money. In lieu of flowers, please honor his memory by contributing to the charity of your choice.
Philip’s memorial website is available at www.deiters funeralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.