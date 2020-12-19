Philip Michael Rabickow, 92, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
He was born Monday, July 16, 1928, in Homestead, a son of Michael and Mary Matinko Rabickow.
Philip was a member of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Saltsburg and the Saltsburg Sportsmen Club. Before he retired, he worked at J&L Steel and Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.
Philip loved hunting and fishing, but he especially enjoyed working in his garden.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Thounhurst and her husband, Fred, of Saltsburg; his son, David Rabickow, of Blairsville; his son-in-law, Wesley Orange, of New Alexandria; six grandchildren: Kristy Howell and her husband, Ben, of Derry; Katie Morris and her husband, Shawn, of Saltsburg; David Thounhurst and his wife, Jennifer, of Saltsburg; Zachary Rabickow, of Blairsville; Taylor Rabickow, of Massachusetts; and Tim Orange, of California; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Pluto Rabickow; his daughter, Phyllis Rabickow Orange; his daughter in-law, Carol Rabickow; his brothers, Charles Rabickow, John Rabickow and George Rabickow; and his sister, Anastasia Bedick.
Philip was the last surviving member of his family.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father John Harrold on Monday at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences, visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.