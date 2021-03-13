Phillis J. Smittle

Phillis J. (Rice) Smittle, 81, formerly of Decker’s Point, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home in Indiana.
The daughter of Philip Daniel and Margaret Alverda (Hess) Rice, she was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Dixonville.
Phillis was a graduate of Marion Center High School. For years, she worked in Ohio at the Hoover Company, which later was owned by Maytag and Whirlpool.
A naturally gifted musician, Phillis could play the fiddle by ear. She was a member of the Simple Pleasures Band, as well as the Two Lick Center Fun Band at the Senior Center in Clymer.
Phillis is survived by her three children: Donita Klein, of New Philadelphia, Ohio; Teri (Paul) Boston, of Indiana; and Jesse Lemmon, of Clymer; her four grandchildren: Nicole (Chad) Long; Paul (Jen) Boston; Laura Kwiatkowski and Jesse Strickler and her 10 great-grandchildren: Troy Russell; Eva and Noelle Long; Teegan and Tiahna Boston; Tanner, Tate and Taya Kwiatkowski and Jesse and Landon Strickler.
She is also survived by four siblings: Connie L. Rowe, of Clymer; William “Bill” W. (Verna) Rice, of Commodore; Daniel “Dan” B. (Helen) Rice, of Cherry Tree; and Greg P. (Tracy) Rice, of Suffolk, Va.; her sister-in-law, Barb Rice, of Commodore; her special niece: Tammy Rice Stiles, of Clymer; and special family member, Nancy Brewer, of Clymer.
Phillis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James “Jim” R. Smittle, on Dec. 2, 2003; and three siblings: Roberta Jane Ann Lemmon; Tim M. Rice and Jackie Rice.
A private viewing and committal service officiated by Pastor Kathy Mihoerck was held for her family at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Interment took place at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Phillis’s guestbook and share a condolence message. A link to view Phillis’s funeral service can be found on her obituary page.