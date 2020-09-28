Phyllis A. Colvin

Phyllis A. (Parsons) Colvin, 75, of Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center with her family at her side.
She was born in 1945 in Charleroi to Harry W. and Margaret Jane Dalzell Parsons.
Phyllis was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana, where she served as deacon and belonged to many church-related Bible study groups. She was also a volunteer for hospice and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
She was a 1963 graduate of Charleroi High School and a graduate of Robert Morris College in 1965.
She married her husband and soul mate, H. Keith Colvin, on Oct. 24, 1964, and they were married for 53 years before his death on Jan. 11, 2018.
She enjoyed spending time with close friends, traveling with her husband and going to the beach with her family.
Phyllis is survived by three children, Kerri Lynne Colvin Ballas, Monroeville; Keith R. Colvin, Indiana; and Christopher A. Colvin and wife Rose, Lititz; four grandchildren, Blair Grace, Connor Joseph, Emily Rose and Holly Marie; one brother and one sister, Richard Parsons and wife Barbara, Fla., and Patty Roberts, Charleroi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Keith, in 2018.
Friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Hanna officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.