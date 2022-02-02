Phyllis Arlene McBride, 87, of Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, while at the Communities at Indian Haven.
Born Dec. 3, 1934, in Defiance, Ohio, she was the daughter of George and Nora Bell (Hornish) Steingass.
Phyl had been active in the several churches she had attended, often teaching children’s Sunday School. She was a great mother to her three children and several neighbor boys who were in need of a mother image.
Phyl enjoyed sports including fishing and golfing as well as a being a spectator for Steeler football, golf and tennis.
Surviving are her husband, Ron, who was also born in Defiance, Ohio; brother, Roland “Ron” and his wife, Shirley; sisters, Mary Demland and her husband, Melvin, Holgate, Ohio; Martha (Smitz) Wealleans and her husband, William, Wauseon, Ohio; and Jane Brubaker and her husband, George, Jewell, Ohio; children, Mark McBride, his wife, Darlene, Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., and their two children, Kathy Kuntz and husband Greg, Blairsville, along with their three children; and Matthew McBride, his wife, Julie, Auburn, Maine, and their three children; and one great-grandson, Levi, grandson of Kathy.
Preceding Phyl in death were her parents; brothers, George, Kenneth, Arch and James; sisters, Bea and Loa; and a grandson, Shane.
Her friends and family will rejoice to know that she believes and is happy in her new home.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Dick Motzing officiating.