Phyllis D. Zahniser

Phyllis Doreen Zahniser, 93, of Elderton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Grey’s Colonial Acres in Kittanning.
She was born April 5, 1928, in Pengam, South Wales, United Kingdom, the daughter of Harry J. and Lillian (Wall) Moore.
Phyllis was born and lived in the United Kingdom throughout her early years. She married Norman J. Zahniser on Aug. 1, 1945, and moved to Elderton with him in 1952, calling the area her home ever since. Phyllis became involved in the community, joining the Silver Star Rebecca Lodge #67 and participating in the Elderton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was also a member of Elderton United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women Missionary Group. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and doing crossword puzzles. She was a very talented knitter and made many pieces for her family and friends. Phyllis devoted her life to caring for her family and they will always remember the love she had for them.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, James “Trevor” Zahniser, of Harrisburg; daughter, Julie Ann Baker and husband, Jerry, of Ford City; grandsons, Keith Baker and wife, Marcie, Brian Baker and wife, Holly, Aric Baker and wife, Kristin, and Max Zahniser and wife, Meghan; great-grandsons, Colton and Hudson Baker; great-granddaughters, Hannah, Mahra and Claudia Baker; sister, Hettie Eileen Bignell, of Blackwood, South Wales; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 46 years, Norman J. Zahniser, who passed away Feb. 23, 1992; brothers, Thomas Moore and Dennis Moore; and sister, Gladys May Staff.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ memory to Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton, PA 15736.
