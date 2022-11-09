Phyllis E. (Fox) Kasian, 79, of Medina, Ohio, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
She was born March 3, 1943, in Indiana.
She was the beloved wife of Robert for 60 years. The devoted mother of Kelly Tonkin (Brian), Kevin (Ronda) and Kiley (Christine); the cherished grandmother of Alesia Hawking (Niall), Camilla Tonkin, Daniel, Zachary, Avery and Addison; the caring great-grandmother of Shaela Hawking; and the dear sister of Gloria and the late Gerald and George.
Graveside services will be held at noon Friday at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Please meet at the cemetery office.
Arrangements are by the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, Middleburg Heights, Ohio, (440) 260-8800.