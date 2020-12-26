Phyllis Gaynell (Kritzer) DiBiase, 89, of Blairsville, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Indian Haven, Indiana, from complications of COVID-19.
Born April 8, 1931, in Blairsville, she was the daughter of Jesse and Martha (Baker) Kritzer.
Phyllis was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville, and was a retired homemaker.
Surviving are her sons, Larry DiBiase, Terry DiBiase and wife Donna, and Marc DiBiase and wife Lylajane, all of Blairsville, and Roger DiBiase and wife Laura, Charlotte, N.C.; daughters, Barbara Soltesz, Blairsville, and Diane Dautrich and husband Gregory, Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Italo Anthony DiBiase in 2017; son Daniel DiBiase; brothers John, Robert and Paul Kritzer; and sisters Marian Vladick and Helen Cribbs.
In keeping with Phyllis’ wishes, there will be no visitation and a graveside service will be held in Blairsville Cemetery with the Rev. John Smaligo officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Phyllis’ name to Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, PA 15717 or to the Blairsville Historical Society, 116 E. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717.