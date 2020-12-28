Phyllis J. Ankney

Phyllis Jean Ankney, 75, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 7, 1945, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of Robert Dawn and Esther (Marks) Vought, who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Newell Ankney; a brother, Marvin George Vought; and sisters, Rheda Irene McGarry and Ruth Caldwell Bish.
Jean is survived by her brother, Robert Vought, of Saltsburg; sons, Raymond Newell Ankney Jr., of Fox Chapel, and David Eugene Ankney, of Shelocta; and six grandchildren, David Ankney, of Pulaski; Daniel Ankney, of Altoona; Joseph Ankney, of Indiana; Dominic Ankney, of Fox Chapel; Adrienne Ankney, of Fox Chapel; and Luke Ankney, of Fox Chapel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean earned a GED and later an associate degree from Pittsburgh Beauty Academy.
She also attended Free Methodist Church in Avonmore and Jeannette.
Jean spent much of her life working in the food service industry in Ligonier at Burnsey’s Diner, Ruthie’s Diner and The Townhouse. Later, she worked in assisted living at The Arc Westmoreland County and The Arc of Pittsburgh.
In retirement, she loved spending time with her dogs, Oreo and Dollie, watching classic TV shows and movies, and thrift shopping for presents for her grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
