Phyllis J. (McCoy) Berkey, 87, of Marion Center, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Weldon R. and Helen (Hadden) McCoy, she was born Aug. 17, 1934, in Green Township.
Phyllis was a graduate of Green Township High School.
She wed Harry L. Berkey on June 28, 1958. They had shared more than 62 years of marriage together when he died Sept. 16, 2020.
Since 1975, Phyllis was a member of Montgomery Church of the Brethren, where she served her church as a deacon for almost 50 years. Phyllis was the longtime treasurer of the Women’s Fellowship and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years.
After Phyllis lost her hearing, she served as the Sunday School secretary. For a number of years, she was also the church’s financial secretary. In recent years, she and her husband had become very active in the mat-making group for the homeless.
From 1952-1958, Phyllis had been employed at King Leathers Inc. in the turn edge department.
Following her marriage, she was devoted to raising her family of five children, looking after her family’s home and helping run her husband’s dairy farm.
Phyllis is survived by her five children: Robert E. Berkey, of Marion Center; Nancy J. Barr and friend Randy Thompson, of Clymer; Daniel R. Berkey and wife Nan, of Clymer; Bradley E. Berkey and wife Tammy, of Commodore; and Christopher D. Berkey and wife Charline, of Brunswick, Md.; her grandchildren: Gabriel and Samuel Berkey; and her two brothers: William R. McCoy, of Hillsdale, and Marvin R. McCoy, of Cherry Tree.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her granddaughter, Kayla Mae Berkey; four sisters: Althea Roodhouse, Lois Berringer, Winifred Rowley and Patricia Stumpf; and her brother, David McCoy.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale.
An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Friday at Montgomery Church of the Brethren, 5227 Purchase Line Road, Commodore, with Pastor Dale Leverknight officiating. Interment will take place at Montgomery Cemetery, Grant Township.
In honor of Phyllis, memorial contributions may be forwarded to Montgomery Church of the Brethren at 5227 Purchase Line Road, Commodore, PA 15729.
