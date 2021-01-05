Phyllis J. Elliott

Phyllis Jean (Coleman) Elliott, 69, of Homer City, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Shadyside Hospital.
She was the daughter of Lewis Omar and Catherine Ann Carroll (Romanish) Coleman and was born April 2, 1951, in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, a 1969 graduate of Laura Lamar High School, Homer City, and was employed as a caterer. She brightened many lives and touched so many people with her loving heart!
She is survived by her husband, James E. Elliott Sr., Homer City; her three children, Krysta and husband Ed Kunkle, Homer City; James E. Elliott Jr. and wife Charlene, Lucernemines; and Jeffrey Elliott and wife Lynnette, Homer City; her sisters and brother, Mary Catherine and husband Robert James, Indiana; John Coleman and wife LuAnn, Lucernemines; Patricia Patterson, Homer City; and Theresa and husband Carl Kovski, Greensburg. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Kunkle Jordan and husband Jay, Homer City; Edward Kunkle and wife Samantha, Homer City; Jimmy Elliott and wife Nicole, Brush Valley; Johnathan Elliott and wife Kendra, Homer City; Andrew Elliott and Misty Lute, Dixonville; and Alexis Elliott and Adam George, Homer City; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Savanah, Hunter, Madison, Jayden, Cj, Lil John, Gracelyn Irene, William, Jaden, Averie, Anthony, Aaron, Ava and Ace. Her uncle, George Romanish (Pat Cribbs), Blairsville, and her special friends, Theresa Luther, Diana Hibbert Magiera, Patty Trausi, Peggy Domenick and Debi Stevens, also survive her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bernadette Coleman; granddaughter, Stephanie Irene Elliott; her infant brother, Mark Coleman; and a wonderful friend, Roberta Birdie Golinsky.
No services will be held. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
