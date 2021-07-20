Phyllis J. Gaston

Phyllis J. (Furgiuele) Gaston, 98, of Mentcle, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.
Born in Marion Center on Nov. 11, 1922, she was a daughter of Gaetano Furgiuele and Matilda (Colletta) Furgiuele. She was also the widow of Florie M. Gaston, who died July 31, 2011.
Phyllis was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood. She was a great lady of virtue who openly lived her faith. Her entire Furgiuele family was known for the way in which they lived their lives. Phyllis, as her older siblings before her, were all known to be caring, giving and compassionate people who lived as Christians and faithfully served the Church of the Resurrection. When she was younger, Phyllis was very active with church activities and helped cook many luncheons for church funerals.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by her numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and by a great-great-nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eight siblings, Frank, Eugene, James, Emillio, Frederick, Vincent and Samuel Furgiuele and Antoinette Delfonso.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer. A Rosary Service will begin at 7 p.m. during the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, with the Rev. James Morley as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery at Camerons Bottom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, PA 15949.
