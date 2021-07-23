Phyllis J. Gaston

Phyllis J. (Furgiuele) Gaston, 98, of Mentcle, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home. Born in Marion Center, Nov. 11, 1922, she was a daughter of Gaetano Furgiuele and Matilda (Colletta) Furgiuele. She was also the widow of Florie M. Gaston, who died July 31, 2011.
Phyllis was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood. She was a great lady of virtue who openly lived her faith. Her entire Furgiuele family was known for the way in which they lived their lives. Phyllis, as her older siblings before her, were all known to be caring, giving and compassionate people who lived as Christians and faithfully served the Church of the Resurrection. When she was younger, Phyllis was very active with church activities and helped cook many luncheons for church funerals.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by her numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and by a great-great-nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nine siblings Frank, Eugene, James, Emillio, Frederick, Vincent, Samuel, Rickie Furgiuele and Antoinette Delfonso.
Friends were received Thursday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer. A Rosary Service was held during the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated today at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood. The Rev. James Morley is the celebrant. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery at Camerons Bottom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, PA 15949.
