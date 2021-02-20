Phyllis J. Miller, 69, of La Jose, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park after a hard fight with pancreatic cancer.
Phyllis was born in Indiana to Laird Miller and Rhoda (Coleman) Miller Aikens on Dec. 5, 1951.
She was the longtime companion of Darrell E. Brady and mother of four children. Phyllis loved her family, her church family and the community she was always trying to help. Phyllis loved to cook and feed people, and she spent most of her time crocheting blankets to give. She loved to sing, dance and make people laugh.
In addition to her parents and longtime companion, Phyllis was preceded in death by her step-father, Russell (Hank) Aikens, and two brothers, Kevin Aikens and Russell Aikens Jr.
Phyllis is survived by her sister, LaRue Miller, of Homer City; two brothers, Laird Miller, of Guyton, Ga., and Keith Aikens, of McIntyre; four children, Jerrod Stimmel, of Swissvale, Katrina Miller, of New Kensington, Darice Brady, of La Jose, and Dawn Taylor and husband Patrick, of Canonsburg; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many others that Phyllis was a mother figure to over her many years.
A memorial service is to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Calvary Chapel Church in Mahaffey with a luncheon to follow. Family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, monetary donations be made to Calvary Chapel Church that assisted Phyllis after her home fire several years ago.
As per Phyllis’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. Arrangements and cremation are being handled by Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey.
The family would like to thank the staff at UPMC Shadyside that provided exceptional care, compassion and love to her while she was there and to the staff at Embassy of Hillsdale who assisted in her final days.
Phyllis will be greatly missed by all of her family and her many friends. She lives on through her children and every smile she spread to others.
Phyllis had an amazing faith in God and knew she had an eternal life in heaven full of joy and without pain.
If you would like to leave a memory or condolence for Phyllis, visit www.mccabe waldronfh.com.