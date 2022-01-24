Phyllis J. (Morgan) Pearce, 72, of Glen Campbell, passed away at her home on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, with her husband and family nearby.
The daughter of David R. and Mary E. (Turner) Morgan Sr., she was born on April 22, 1949, in Spangler.
She wed Timothy G. Pearce on Feb. 14, 1992. On this Valentine’s Day, they would have shared 30 years of marriage together.
Phyllis’s working career in food service included employment as a baker with Giant Eagle and Shop ‘n Save.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Phyllis is survived by her husband, Timothy G. Pearce; her two sons, Robert Gray and Mark Gray (Erica); her three stepchildren, Beth Winslow (Randy), Barb Adams (Jim) and Timothy Pearce II (Alesha); 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her siblings, Sharon Freoni, Beverly Brown and William Morgan; and her extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings, Grace Colberg, David Morgan Jr. and Courtland Morgan.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 1 p.m. funeral service will be officiated by Chaplain Stephen Moore immediately following the visitation. Interment will be at Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.
Phyllis’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Penn Hospice for their kindness and care.