Phyllis Jean Thounhurst, 86, of Avonmore, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the William Penn Care Center in Jeannette.
The daughter of Edward W. and Margaret J. Harmon Thounhurst, she was born Tuesday, July 28, 1936, in Avonmore.
She was a 1954 graduate of Bell Avon High School. Before her retirement, she first worked for Robert Shaw Industries in Indiana as a quality control inspector and finished her career at Breeze Industries for 16 years as a material handler. She was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Avonmore. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, exercising at the gym, walking and water aerobics.
She is survived by her brother, Jim Thounhurst, of Hamburg, N.Y.; her sister, Pat Calogero, of Berlin, Md.; her special niece, Jennifer Salemi, of Wheatfield, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Thounhurst.
At Phyllis’ request, all funeral arrangements are private. Interment will be held at West View Cemetery in Avonmore. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
