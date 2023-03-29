Phyllis L. “Pat” Bartholow, 95, of Blairsville, rejoined her loved ones in heaven, husband Jess and her sons Michael “Mickey” and David.
On Friday, March 24, 2023, Pat passed away peacefully at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Born Aug. 14, 1927, in Chicago, she met her husband, Jess, a Navy veteran stationed in Chicago, on a blind date, and they married Aug. 25, 1945.
After living in Illinois, West Virginia and Kentucky, the family moved to Blairsville in 1970, where Jess and Mickey founded BALCO Inc., a manufacturer of rail equipment for underground mining. Pat served as secretary/treasurer in the early years of the business.
She attended the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church for more than 50 years, instrumental in the formation of the Wednesday morning bible study.
Pat enjoyed traveling. Ocean cruises and the beach were her favorites. Other interests included bird-watching, playing games, reading and her love for dogs.
Mrs. Bartholow is survived by her son, Kevin M. Bartholow and wife, Phyllis, of Blairsville; daughter-in-law Bridget Bartholow, of Newark, Del.; grandchildren: Anna Kanienberg, Christine Hopenwasser and Michael, Scott, Camille and Jess Bartholow; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jess; and sons Michael “Mickey” and David.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, PA 15717. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Rev. John Buchmann officiating.
Interment will be held in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 135 E. Burrell St., Blairsville, PA 15717, or the Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Indian Haven for their special care to Phyllis.
www.jamesferguson funeralhome.com