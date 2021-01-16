Phyllis Mae (Fleming) Buterbaugh, 79, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at her home.
She was the daughter of Frank and Delsie (Hadden) Fleming, born on April 22, 1941, in Indiana.
Phyllis loved to crochet and read. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by four children, Joseph Ackerson, Cindy Ackerson-Jobe and Larry, Donald Buterbaugh and wife Wendy, and Ronald Buterbaugh and wife Eileen; 11 grandchildren, Angela, Mandy, Kayla, Denise, Tracy, Kyle, Zachary, Kyle, Caleb, Denise and Bobbie; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald A. Buterbaugh Sr.; one daughter, Kimberly Pennington; one son, David Ackerson; three sisters, Cathy Gaston, Janet Karrow and Alberta “Tootie” Snyder; and one brother, Harry Stiles.
Friends will be received on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Phyllis’s memorial service following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James McCaulley officiating. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Interment will follow in the East Mahoning Cemetery.
