Phyllis (Venesky) Tonelli, 82, of Carrolltown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Cambria Care Center, Ebensburg.
Born Feb. 14, 1938, she was the daughter of Joseph and Clara (Pilarz) Venesky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Benedetto Tonelli; brothers Clifford, Raymond, Francis, Eugene, Earl, Paul, Joseph, Leroy and Thomas Venesky; and sisters Evelyn Knee and Pauline Paone.
She is survived by sisters-in-law Emma, Audrey and Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Phyllis worked in the dietary departments of Laurel Crest Manor and St. Francis University. She was a member of St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, Carrolltown.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns there will be no viewing. Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.
