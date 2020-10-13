Polly “Susy” Ireland, 82, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Alex and Violet (Olson) Ireland, she was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Indiana.
Polly enjoyed traveling with the senior center and feeding the birds and deer that often visited her yard. She will be remembered for her happy, loving personality and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her brothers, James (Bea) Ireland, Tennessee; Robert (Arlene) Ireland, Ohio; Ronald (Harriet) Ireland, Indiana; William (Peg) Ireland, Indiana; and Richard (Judy) Ireland, Mechanicsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends are invited to gather on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Katie Stear officiating.
Interment in the St. John’s Cemetery, Sagamore, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.