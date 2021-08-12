Our dear Polly “Paula” Ann Yackovich Blose passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at her home in Saltsburg.
She was born on March 24, 1961, in Pittsburgh. She was a caring daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Polly was free-spirited and lived life to the fullest. She loved to cook, bake and share her love of food.
She enjoyed bringing family and friends together for the holiday gatherings, summertime cookouts, pool parties and bonfires.
Polly is survived by her mother, Carolyn Weber Shaffer; significant other, Ray Bell; son, Larry Kellar (Stephanie Kellar); daughter, Lisa Kellar Jablunovsky (Ashley Jablunovsky); siblings, Lisa Yackovich Barnett (Michael Barnett) and Albert Yackovich (Kimberly Kauffman Yackovich); brother-in-law, Michael Walker; grandchildren, Haley Kellar, Jake Kellar, Landon Jablunovsky and Bennet Jablunovsky; and nieces, Nikki Galinac Briggs and Hannah Edgar.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert William Yackovich; stepfather, Raymond Dwight Shaffer; and sibling, Cynthia Lou Galinac.
The family will be holding a private memorial in honor of Polly’s memory. Fly high, our beloved angel. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.