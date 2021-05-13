The Rev. Prewitt C. Duncan, 86, of Home, has passed away.
The son of Shirley A. and Lula Elizabeth (Richardson) Duncan, he was born Nov. 2, 1934, in (Clark County) Winchester, Ky.
He attended Clark County High School and graduated in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, W. Lucille Duncan, of Winchester, Ky.
He attended Indiana Wesleyan University (then known as Marion College), Marion, Ind. While still a student he did Student Pastoring at Lynn Grove, Ind., and Gaston Wesleyan Church, Gaston, Ind.
While a student at Marion, he played basketball and served as president of the Ministerial Association and president of the Eureka Society.
After completion of his work at Indiana Wesleyan he accepted a pastorate at Ashville, N.Y. (3 years); Dixonville Wesleyan Church, Dixonville (29½ years); and where he was currently serving, Alverda Christian Church, Alverda (29 years).
He served for several years on the following: The Children and Youth of Indiana; conducted a weekly radio broadcast from the Apollo Radio Station; president of the Allegheny Conference Youth; served as chairman of Faith Mission of Bedford, (state of Indiana) for many years; and traveled to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador for the Mission.
Of great interest was his love for travel and as tour director visited: The Holy Lands, Hawaii, Rome, Jordan, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany, Amsterdam, Lebanon, Alaska and went on many bus trips within the United States.
In 1975, the Commonwealth of Kentucky Gov. Julian M. Carrol bestowed on him the honor of Kentucky Colonel (for services rendered) and in 1986 he was honored in Pennsylvania with a Doctor of Divinity.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Shirley and Lula Duncan, Winchester, Ky.; his brother, William Duncan, killed in action in WWII; and his grandson, Todd Jordan Trimble, Cresson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lucille Duncan, Home; his daughter, Vicki and husband Barry Reinard, Brookville; grandsons Troy Jeffrey Trimble and wife Nicole, Minnesota; Travis James Trimble and wife Amy, Creekside; Sheila Trimble (granddaughter-in-law) and fiance Anthony, Colver; and great-grandchildren Lydia and Kennedy Trimble, Alexander Trimble and Harper Trimble. Also surviving is his sister, Shirley Ann Brady and family, Winchester, Ky.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in the Marion Center Cemetery will be private.