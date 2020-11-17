Priscilla A. Torzok Kundla Zayac

Priscilla A. “Sally” Torzok Kundla Zayac, 80, of Corry and formerly of Homer City, passed away on Saturday, Nov.14, 2020, at the Corry Manor in Corry, surrounded by family.
She was born April 3, 1940, in Homer City, the daughter of Frank Torzok Sr. and Mary Komlosky Torzok.
Sally was a 1958 graduate of Laura Lamar Joint High School. She had worked in food services as a dining facility safety supervisor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana.
She loved to cook and bake for her family and also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, dancing, her household plants and family time.
Sally is survived by one daughter, Robin (Jeffrey) Tornstrom, of Sherman, N.Y.; three sons, Chip Kundla, of Homer City, Patrick (Tammy) Kundla, of Plumboro, and Todd Kundla, of Homer City; seven grandchildren, Danielle Keith, Megan Ognibene, Sarah Weber, Stephanie Valesco, Zachary Tornstrom, Lily Kundla and Brooke Kundla; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Frank Torzok Jr.; and three sisters, Mary Jane Yuha, Diane Trueblood and Velma Torzok.
There will be no public services observed. A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Corry Manor for the excellent care the past three years.
Memorial contributions can be made to Corry Manor, 640 Worth St., Corry, PA 16407.
