R. Helen Thomas McClarren

R. Helen (Peterson) Thomas McClarren, 101, of Torrance, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
The daughter of Edward L. and Teressa L. Peterson, she was born Jan. 13, 1921, in Lloydsville.
Helen graduated from Derry Township High School in 1939. She was a member of Torrance United Methodist Church, in which she held many offices until its closing. Helen contributed to the war effort during the manpower shortage by working for her father’s track crew in Torrance on the PRR as a whistle girl in 1943 and ‘44. She also worked at Torrance State Hospital, the Blairsville Police Department as a dispatcher and at Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn as a dough maker. Helen’s lifelong passion was her everlasting devotion to her family. She loved hosting and attending family gatherings. Another favorite pastime of hers was camping and sightseeing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Quentin Thomas; second husband, Milton McClarren; two sons, Robert E. and Kenneth R. Thomas; daughter, Deborah L. Simko; brothers: Edward, Jack, Richard and Victor; sister Florence; daughter-in-law, L. Jane Thomas; and grandson-in-law, Clint Taylor.
Helen is survived by her son, Richard K. Thomas; daughter, Arlene F. Jones; brother, James Peterson; son-in-law, Norman Simko; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Thomas. She had eight grandchildren: Theresa Simms, Victoria Shellgen (Luke), Kimberly Taylor, Christie Sever, Natalie Simko (Mike McFarland), Nathan Simko, Kathleen Thomas and Michael Thomas (Jacqueline). She is also survived by numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Wilma Miller and 365 Hospice.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Peterson officiating. Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.