R. Lucille (Prescott) Rearick, 96, of Brooksville, Fla., formerly of Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the home she shared with her daughter and family for the past 15 years.
She was born on May 16, 1926, in Apollo, a daughter of Boyd and S. Louise Wherry Prescott.
Lucille was a 1944 graduate of Elders Ridge High School, where she played basketball and was cast in a school play as the wife opposite the young man who would become her real-life future husband, Robert Rearick. After graduation, Lucille worked for a time as a secretary until she and Bob married after his service in World War II ended.
Her primary role was that of mother and homemaker, but Lucille took in ironing work when her children were younger. After they grew, she began working outside the home, first in the cafeteria at Indiana Area junior and senior high schools and later as a salesperson at Brody’s Department Store, where she worked for 20 years before the store closed. All the while, she supported her husband’s small business as the owner of a well-known barber shop in Indiana.
Lucille was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who never missed a birthday or special occasion. She loved the color red and anything made of chocolate. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana and regularly attended the Christian church in the Wildwood in Weeki Wachee, Fla.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert V. Rearick; a sister, Jane Blystone; a brother, Byron Prescott; brothers-in-law Ron Myers, Donald Blystone and Wilbert, Jack and Terry Rearick; sisters-in-law Peg Rearick and Joan Prescott; and a grandson-in-law, Christopher MacArthur.
She is survived by her son Robert L. (RoseMarie) Rearick, of Indiana, and daughter Kathryn (William) Miller, of Brooksville, Fla.; six grandchildren, Barry (Jennifer) Reeger, Christopher (Kara Rose) Rearick, Michelle (Keith) Ruiz, Rebecca MacArthur, Bethany (Jose) Munguia and Ashley Rearick; nine great-grandchildren, Shane (Avisa) Reeger, Kiersten (Elier) Estopinan, Erek MacArthur, Christian Rearick, Cameron Reeger, Katelynn Rearick, Allyson Ruiz, Olivia Munguia and Chase Reeger; a sister, Patricia Myers; brother-in-law Roy Rearick; sisters-in-law Kathy and Sue Rearick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Private interment will be made in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
