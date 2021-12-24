Rachel A. Stahl, 73, of Clymer, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale.
She was the daughter of Melvin and Pearl (Bagley) Pounds, born Jan. 2, 1948, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Rachel enjoyed going to flea markets and sewing. She was an avid fan of “Days of Our Lives” and also a Elvis fan. Rachel retired from Indian Haven in 2005; she worked in the laundry department, as a seamstress and also as a cook. Rachel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward E. Stahl Sr.; four children, Edward E. Stahl Jr., of Clymer; Patty Kurtz and husband Bill, of Windber; Tammy Jo Stahl Alanis, of Tullahoma, Tenn.; and Amanda Hagerman, of Lucernemines; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John Pounds.
A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. The family is being assisted by the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
On line condolences may be made at www.mcca berooffh.com.