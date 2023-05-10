Rachel Becker Gibson, age 86, died April 3, 2023, at the Hospice House in Sun City Center, Fla.
Born to the Rev. Homer G. and Magdalene N. Becker, she was married to her beloved husband, Raymond D. Gibson, until his death in 2016.
She is survived by their three children, Roberta G. (Timothy R.) Monroe, Raymond D. (Kathy) Gibson and Randi L. Gibson; and grandchildren Jennifer A. Gibson, James J. Gibson (Angela Morabito), Megan E. (Brian Weiss) Gibson and Shan K. Gibson.
She was a graduate of Westminster College and the University of Pittsburgh. Rachel had a fulfilling career as an elementary librarian media specialist for the Marion Center School District and an elementary teacher for the IUP Davis Lab School. After her retirement, she traveled with Ray in a motor home full time volunteering in Presbyterian church camps for many years until settling down in Sun City Center. Rachel was an active member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church where she was an elder, clerk of session and convener of Bible studies, as well as an active member in the choir and bell choir.
She was honored by the St. Andrew Presbyterian Women as a life member and a Woman of the Year. She also participated on Tampa Bay Presbytery committees, was a delegate to the Presbyterian General Assembly, and was a Cedarkirk Presbyterian Camp board member and volunteer. She loved working with an elementary student, Anthony Diaz, through Seniors in Service, and enjoyed rubber stamping with “her group” making cards for friends and family. She was a child of God, extending warmth and hospitality to the community.
Rachel’s memorial service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m. The service will be live streamed at andy.churchtrak.com and then will be available for later viewing on YouTube.com; search under “St Andrew PB Church SCC FL.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cedarkirk, noted “In Memory of Rachel Gibson”, 1920 Streetman Drive, Lithia, FL 33547; or online at cedarkirk.org under donate and please include “In Memory of Rachel Gibson” in the comments area.
Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, (813) 634-9900.
