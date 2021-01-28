Rachel E. Mimis

Rachel Elizabeth Mimis, 47, of Northern Cambria, and formerly of Indiana, unexpectedly died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Center, Johnstown.
Born in Indiana on Dec. 2, 1973, she was a daughter of Richard Mimis and Theodora Ann (Deabenderfer) Mimis, of Indiana.
Rachel was a graduate of Indiana Area High School. She was a homemaker and mother of four children and grandmother to one grandson.
In addition to her parents, she will be missed by her children, Angel P. Long, Indiana; Victoria J. Long, Greenville, S.C.; Joseph T. Mimis, Indiana; and John Paul Mimis, Indiana. She is also survived by her grandson, Brayden Floyd, Indiana; and by her siblings, Laura Ritchie, Indiana; Lisa Aikens, Clymer; JR Mimis, Derry; Nick Mimis, Homer City; Bill Mimis, Indiana; Julie Mimis, Indiana; and Connie Hill, Homer City. Other survivors include her numerous nieces and nephews.
Rachel was preceded in death by her uncle, Kleon Mimis, on 2017.
Visitation was private for her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with Father Richard Owens as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Service arrangements are under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net. A webcast of the funeral will be available on the funeral home website late Friday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, Rachel’s family asks for donations to assist with funeral expenses. Send donations to: Angel P. Long, 121 Dolores Circle, Apt. 7, Indiana, PA 15701.