Rachel K. Yamber, 36, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Feb. 3, 1986, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Richard E. Yamber, of Clarksburg, and Sandra (Darr) Yamber, of Indiana.
Rachel was a 2004 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School and in 2008 obtained her bachelor’s in sociology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She worked in customer service for CVS Caremark for the last two years and previously worked in customer service for CCBH in Pittsburgh.
Rachel enjoyed collecting stuffed animals, going out to eat and being with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Richard Joseph and Alice (Batistig) Yamber, and her maternal grandparents, Harry and Hulda (Hughes) Darr.
In addition to her parents, Rachel is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rachel’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.