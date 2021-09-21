Rachel M. McAdams

Rachel Marie McAdams, 53, of Black Lick, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born July 12, 1968, in Indiana.
She was the daughter of Karen and William Shetler. She was married to Terry L. McAdams, who passed away in February 2016, for 25 years.
Rachel loved going to the Blairsville football games and also loved going to the Indiana County Fair where she would get her Hawaiian Ice. She loved going to birthday parties and all sorts of gatherings with her family. Rachel so loved her grandchildren. She also loved when her great-niece Aaliyah would come and stay with her.
She’s going to be greatly missed by so many people.
She is survived by her parents, Karen and William (Dutch) Shetler Sr., of Josephine; and two brothers, Robert Shetler, of Josephine, and William Shetler and fiancé Becky White, of Indiana. She’s also survived by her two daughters, Samantha and husband Cody Reese Sr. and Kimberly and husband Richard Nastase Jr., both of Blacklick; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Cody Reese Jr.; four nieces, Ashley White, Melissa Lohr, Kristen Adams and Courtney Shetler. She’s also survived by three nephews, Joseph, Brandon and Jonathan McKendrick; six great-nieces, Makayla and Erica Adams, Krystal and Abby McKendrick, Lyla Lohr and Aaliyah White; and nine great-nephews, Camrin, Austin, Christopher, Joshua and Lucas McKendrick, Matthew Lohr, Ryan White, Jeffrey Adams Jr. and Michael Shetler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry McAdams; mother-in-law, Bonnie McAdams; her grandparents; nephew, Michael Scott Shetler; brother-in-law, Michael McAdams; and uncle, Perry Anderson.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. Homer City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with graveside services to follow.
Please consider making a donation to raise much-needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to make a donation, order flowers or sign the online guestbook.