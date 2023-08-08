Ralph E. Hemphill Sr., 90, of Shelocta, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township.
Born March 22, 1933, in New Kensington, he was a son of Charles Samuel Hemphill & Louise (Hugel) Hemphill.
Ralph was a 1951 graduate of Plum High School, and served our country with the United States Army.
He worked as a machinist and later as a pressure vessel inspector for Gulf Research Company. Ralph was a former member of Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, and member of Grace Church in Indiana.
He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA. Ralph loved farming and working outdoors. He liked playing darts and was a member of a local church dart league.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Louise (Miller) Hemphill, who passed away in 2007; and his brothers, Chuck and Robert Hemphill.
Ralph is survived by his sons Ralph E. (Robin) Hemphill Jr., of Allegheny Township, and Timothy J. (Gertrude) Hemphill, of Springdale; granddaughters Courtney M. (Matthew) Dixon, of Pittsburgh, and Lindsey L. (Todd) Carneval, of New Kensington; great-grandchildren Chase, Luca and Ruby; and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, 195 Washington Ave., Vandergrift, with Pastor Brian Ralston officiating. Private interment in Hills Church Cemetery, Export, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s memory to the Orphans Of The Storm, 11878 PA Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneral home.com.
