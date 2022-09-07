Ralph E. Lewis, 79, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at his residence.
A son of Clark and Hilda Snyder Lewis, he was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Indiana.
Ralph was a retired coal miner and a member of the UMWA Local 600. He was a former member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church. Ralph enjoyed hunting, working on cars, watching John Wayne movies and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by three children: Randy Lewis, of Shelocta; Donny Lewis, of Kittanning; Vickie Shumaker, of Indiana; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Burkey Lewis; a son, Larry Lewis; and four siblings: James, Ronald, Caroline and Rosetta.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with the Rev. Benjamin Blowers officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home to help the family with the funeral expenses.
