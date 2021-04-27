Ralph M. ‘Pete’ Stewart

Ralph Miller “Pete” Stewart, 100, of Brush Valley, passed away peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home.
A son of Blaine I. and Vergie Lucinda (Miller) Stewart, he was born July 11, 1920, in Brush Valley.
Pete proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II at Fort Knox, where he guarded German prisoners. He attended the Armagh United Methodist Church. He owned and operated a Quaker State service station. Since 1952, he had been a licensed Auctioneer in the state of Pennsylvania, acquiring many accolades over the years. They include: Auctioneer of the Year in 1977, inducted into the Auctioneer Hall of Fame in 1994 and for 25 years he served on the board of Auctioneer Examiners. His last auction was a home he sold on Walnut Street in Indiana at the age of 99. Additionally, he was a member of the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona and the Acacia Masonic Lodge 355 in Blairsville. Pete was the last charter member of the Armagh East Wheatfield Fire Company. Over the years, Pete donated many hours to help raise money for charity.
He is survived by three children, Judy (Stewart) Lenhardt, Charlie Stewart and wife Barb and Linda (Stewart) Matthews and husband Doug; seven grandchildren, Bill Lenhardt, Brad Stewart, Erin (Stewart) Cunningham and husband Chris, Matthew Stewart and wife Alyssia (Marshall), Doug Matthews and wife Carrie Jo (Wirt), Becky (Matthews) Elchin and husband Matt and Ben Matthews and girlfriend Alexa Northcraft; six great-grandchildren, Travis and Tyler Lenhardt, Jake and Lizzy Matthews and Noah and Ella Elchin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Hutchison) Stewart; two brothers, William Roy Stewart and Robert E. Stewart; a sister, Edna (Stewart) Deyarmin; and a son-in-law, Roger Lenhardt.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Armagh United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pete’s caregivers: Trudy, Shani, Margaret, Kim, Sara, Nancy, Danielle, Rose, Sonya, Karol and Joy.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Armagh United Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia Street, Armagh, PA 15920 or the Armagh East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company, Indiana Street, Armagh, PA 15920.
Due to health concerns, all CDC guidelines will be followed.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.