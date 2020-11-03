Ralph Mack Stiles, 96, of Homer City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home.
He was the son of Franklin and Margaret (Snyder) Stiles and was born on Sept. 30, 1924, in Homer City.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Twila Stiles; daughter, Linda Bufagna; grandchildren, Bridget Robertson (Brandon) and Mike Stiles (Marylynn); a great-grandchild, Carson Robertson; and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Stiles; granddaughter, Kimberly Stiles; and nine siblings, Lloyd Stiles, Gilbert Stiles, Ernest Stiles, Elvie Stiles, Blair Stiles, Delton Stiles, Mary Walker, Viola Hilliard and Dorothy Hilliard.
Ralph was a Navy veteran.
He worked for International Harvester until he started his own business, Stiles Farm and Auto Services, in 1976 until his retirement in 2012.
Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood carving, spending time at his camp and going on many camping adventures with his family in their motor home. He also took great pride in his garden that he planted each year. He enjoyed his many years as a mechanic at the “shop” and loved when people would stop by to talk.
Ralph will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Pastor David Lee of Armagh Pentecostal Tabernacle will officiate. Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.