Ralph M. Trunzo, 84, of Beyer, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 28, 1937, he was a son of Benjamin Trunzo and Candus (Perry) Trunzo.
He was married to Elizabeth “Betty” (Hachick) Trunzo, who died Feb. 17, 2021. They are now together again in Heaven.
Ralph served in the United States Marine Corps and later went on to work for R&P Coal Company. For many years he also worked with cement in various construction jobs. However, Ralph’s favorite job was training horses and racing his own horses, Triple J’s Miss and Apache Lo Bell.
He enjoyed fishing in Little Mahoning Creek and hunting.
Ralph is survived by his children, Deborah Dishong (Tom), of Commodore, Ralph Trunzo, of Beyer, Diane James (Frank), of Lucernemines, and John Trunzo, of Beyer. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Toby Dishong, Tanner Dishong and Kayla James; his great-grandchildren, Zarius Dishong, Uzziah Dishong, Kenzie Rowland and Jaelynn Bence. Other survivors include his siblings, Kathy Sunday and Ben Trunzo, both of Indiana; and his special cat, Pretty Girl.
In addition to his parents and wife Betty, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jeannie Coradi, Mary Lou Trunzo, William Trunzo and Robert Trunzo.
Service arrangements are private and have been coordinated through Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer.
