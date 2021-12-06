Ramon Mauricio, 54, of Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center as a result of complications from COVID-19.
Born Jan. 3, 1967, in Spearman, Texas, he was the son of Paul and Gloria (Rodriquez) Mauricio.
Ray was employed by Specialty Tires of America in Indiana. He enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. with his loving partner, Beverly Greene, visiting family in Texas and Oklahoma and spending time with friends. Ramon and Beverly shared their lives together, residing here in Indiana.
He enjoyed rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, antiquing, going to flea markets, gardening and late night campfires in the backyard with Beverly. He was always filled with life and laughter.
He had previously served in the U.S. Navy on a nuclear submarine.
Ray is survived by his loving companion, Beverly A. Greene, Indiana; daughter, Ericka Mauricio, Pampa, Texas; grandchildren, Carman and Gracie; and the following siblings: Melinda Allemand, Amarillo, Texas; Joe Mauricio, Yukon, Okla.; Elizabeth Mauricio, Las Colonias, Texas; Rosa Ortega, Pampa, Texas; Theresa Mauricio, Miami, Texas; Silvia Mauricio, Dimmitt, Texas; Violanda Fraga, Canadian, Texas; Dora Ryan, Pampa, Texas; and Nora Mauricio, Clarendon, Texas.
In addition to his parents, Ramon was preceded in death by his sister, Maggie Vargas, and by brothers, Pete and Philip Mauricio.
Service arrangements are private. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana is assisting Ramon’s family with cremation arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.
May Ramon always be remembered for his exuberant presence and warm smile.