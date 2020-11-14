Ramona Louise Wollenschlager, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs of Morehead City, N.C.
She was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Risko, Mo., a daughter to Lindsey and Violet Anderson Sample.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro (N.C.) with the Rev. Robert Hall and the Rev. Woody Whitt officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends Monday night at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro from 6 to 8 p.m.
Ramona was a faithful pastor’s wife and loved serving alongside her husband, the Rev. Jim, for many years, and now they will praise and worship their Lord face to face for all eternity. She is survived by son Mark Wollenschlager, of Swansboro; daughter Cheryl Reed, of Roanoke, Va.; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother Ronald Sample, of Port Huron, Mich.; and daughter-in-law Jeryl Wollenschlager.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Rev. Jim” Wollenschlager; daughter, Glenda Obrien; and a sister, Glenda Niles.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
