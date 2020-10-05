Randall Scott Mack, 39, of Northern Cambria, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from injuries received in an accident.
Born May 18, 1981, in Spangler, he was the son of Raymond Mack and the late Mary Grace (Trinkley) Mack.
In addition to his father, he is survived by siblings, Theresa (Richard) Litzinger, Portage; Mary Jane (Paul) Bourdess, Indiana; Raymond Mack and girlfriend Tracy, Strongstown; Barbara Anne Reinard, (fiance Andrew Zack), Ohio, and Robert Mack, Northern Cambria; and also nieces and nephews, Jenny, Samantha, Sean, John, Nathan, Realynne and Megan; and great-nieces and -nephews, Alicia, Delilah, Giovanna and Felix.
Friends and family will be received from 2 p.m. until time of services at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.