Randolph Curtis Crowe, 66, of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The son of Frank W. and Jean L. (Stubrick) Crowe, he was born Dec. 12, 1956, in Indiana.
Randy graduated from Indiana High School, Class of 1974. He worked for 20 years at Season All Industries in Indiana until he transitioned to the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for 21 years until his retirement in 2019.
He was a longtime active member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Blairsville, where he devoted many years to being a Sunday School teacher.
Randy belonged to the National Association of Letter Carriers, National Association of Retired Federal Employees and served 18 years on the board of directors for Lutheran Campus Ministries at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He loved gardening and hunting but above all was devoted to his family.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Janice L. (Frye) Crowe, whom he married June 5, 1976; two daughters, Kathryn L. Crowe, of Bradenville, and Kristen J. Crowe, of Blairsville; one brother, Robert Crowe (Rhonda), of Penn Run; three sisters, Patricia Paulovich (Steve), of Saxonburg; Jacqueline Ruckel (Tony), of Bolivar, Mo.; and Christine Mechling (Michael), of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Victor Crowe.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/ or the GBS/CIDP Foundation International at https://www.gbs-cidp.org/donate/.
