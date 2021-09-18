Randy C. Himes, 66, of Blairsville, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born Feb. 20, 1955, in Indiana, the son of John Himes and Olive (Eddyburn) Himes.
He retired from Dietrich Industries after 23 years of service in Indiana and 17 years at Gorell Industries. He enjoyed going to the casinos and car races.
Randy is survived by his sons, Tony Himes and fiancé Janelle Dunlap, Blairsville, and Mike Cabrera and wife Charlene, Maryland; daughter, Rebecca Himes, Blairsville; and grandchildren, McKenzie, Nicole, Nicholas, Greg and Karine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty (Warner) Himes, on July 30, 2021; sister, Barbara Julie; brothers, John Himes and Sam Himes; and a sister, Wanda Daugherty.
In keeping with Randy’s wishes, all services will be private. Internment will be at the Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Action for Animals, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.