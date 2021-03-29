Randy Dean Foor, 58, of Indiana, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana.
The son of Harold Dean and Luella (Geisel) Foor, he was born Sept. 5, 1962, in Indiana.
Randy was a graduate of Homer-Center High School. He had worked in the carpentry and construction fields.
He is survived by his two sisters, Debbie Martin, of Homer City, and Ruth Breth, of Grampian; and his nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sheila Foor and Jean Stancombe.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Randy’s guestbook and share a condolence message.