Randy Duncan MacKinnon, 59, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Donald and Jean (Wrigley) MacKinnon, he was born March 10, 1962, in Petrolia, Ontario, Canada.
Randy attended Summit Church in Indiana. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending his time gardening, cutting wood, playing tennis, mowing grass and working at his sawmill.
Randy will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen MacKinnon (Frye); children, Timothy MacKinnon and wife Mamie, Jessica Schepens and husband Steve, Megan Kreitzer, Ren MacKinnon and wife Caitlin, Miranda Yeager and husband Michael and Kassandra McClure; and grandchildren, Mace, Zailiah, Margaret, Cora and Clare MacKinnon, Stella and Sloan Schepens and Bowen and Riley Yeager.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Dick Motzing officiating. Interment will follow in the Grove Chapel Cemetery.