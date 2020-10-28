Randy Glenn Weiss, 67, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Glenn and Jean Smyers Weiss, he was born June 26, 1953, in Indiana.
For over 30 years, Randy was employed by Community Craftsmen Contractors. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and spending time with his golden retriever, Jackson. Randy was an avid Pirates and Penn State fan and coached local youth baseball and softball.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Walters Weiss, of Clarksburg; two children: Clint Weiss, of Clarksburg, and Kayla Weiss, of Creekside; four siblings: Carol Apjok and husband Andy, of Indiana; Brenda Crosby and husband Bill, of Lititz; Tammie Cramer and husband Kerry, of New Albany, and Rob Weiss and wife Heather, of Clarksburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
As per Randy’s wishes there will be no visitation. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
