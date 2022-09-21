Randy Glenn Stewart, 57, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, while at Allegheny General Hospital.
The son of Harry and Elizabeth (Ream) Stewart, he was born Dec. 30, 1964, in Indiana.
Randy was an owner-operator, truck driver for more than 30 years. Spending time with his family was his most treasured hobby. Randy will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Kimberley (Curtis) Stewart; daughter, Samantha Shoup and her, husband, James; grandchildren, Makayla, Madelyn, Hunter and Sophia Shoup; brothers, Wayne (Bev), David (Sue), Tim (Teresa) and Kenneth (Jamie) Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.