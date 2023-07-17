Randy J. Deem, 69, of Clymer, unexpectedly died at his home Friday, July 14, 2023.
Born Aug. 5, 1953, in Wilkinsburg, he was a son of Albert Ray Deem and Ethel G. (Bender) Deem. He was the husband of Carolyn (Blazavich) Deem, whom he married Aug. 25, 1984.
Randy was a 1971 graduate of Plum Borough High School. He finished heavy equipment training that same year. He was later employed by Beckwith Machinery, later known as Cleveland Brothers. He became their CSA coordinator and worked for the company until his retirement in October 2020.
He was a former Clymer Borough council member and a former council president, serving 12 years on council. He was also a member of the F&AM Acacia Lodge No. 355 of Blairsville.
Randy was the kind of man you wanted to be friends with. He was calm yet confident and always carried a smile that made you wonder if he was in on a joke that you weren’t aware of. He was a woodworking craftsman who remodeled much of his own home.
He admired clocks and pocket watches and was a collector of many things. He knew the importance of enjoying the simpler things in life, like on the first day of deer season, he always looked forward to eating his leftover turkey sandwich from Thanksgiving dinner. When it came to eating pie, he liked both kinds, hot and cold. Randy also loved ice cream, a treat he enjoyed at home the night before he passed.
Randy was always fun to be around. He was actually good at singing karaoke. Two of his favorite karaoke songs were “Piano Man” and “You Look Wonderful Tonight,” which he would often sing to Carolyn. He always had fun as the auctioneer at the Blazavich Family Reunion. He also liked to shoot pool with his grandsons in the Deer Barn.
Randy loved the USA, just about anything red, white and blue. He had a love and admiration of the American Bald Eagle. The only thing he loved more than his country was his family.
He was a devout husband to Carolyn for nearly 40 years. He loved all four of his children by marriage with every fiber of his being. He also had a special place in his heart for his grandkids who called him their “Poppy.” He is deeply missed by his four-legged member of the family, Miss Willow, his beloved dog.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and the following children: Karrie Prokopchak (Richard), of Mount Vernon, Ohio; Rebecca Hightower (Neil), of Sunbury, Ohio; Meri McCracken Woods (fiancé Rodney States), of Clymer; and Steven McCracken (Jacqueline), of Indiana. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Blazavich, of Clymer, and brothers Russell Deem (Janice), of Inverness, Fla., and Ray Deem (Bonnie), of Penn Township.
His grandchildren are: Alyssa Stokes and fiancé Zak Mullen, Jakeb Prokopchak, Hannah Richardson (Mason), Adalyn Valenti and fiancé Jeremy Kline, Seth James, Rhyan McCracken, Izabellah Woods and Brady Woods. His great-grandchildren are: Khloe, Eli, Ari, Thea, Graham and Hadley, with a great-granddaughter who will be here in November. Other family members include nephews Nathan and Ben Deem; nieces Lori and Kim; a special aunt, Marion Walker; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his grandson, Lukas Stokes, and father-in-law John Blazavich.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 655 Franklin St., Clymer.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Bruce Shannon officiating. Burial will take place at the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer.
Online condolences may be offered at rbfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.