Randy W. “Zig” Freno, 63, of Glen Campbell, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home.
The son of Andrew J. and Nancy L. (Bickford) Freno, he was born Nov. 13, 1958, in Spangler.
Zig was of the Roman Catholic faith.
He married Robin L. Siford on Oct. 27, 1979. They shared 36 years of marriage until her death Feb. 10, 2015.
Throughout Zig’s career, he was employed with his family’s business, A. J. Freno Auger Mining LLC.
An outdoorsman, he was an avid hunter and fisher.
Zig is survived by his parents: Andrew and Nancy Freno; his two brothers: Andrew P. Freno and wife Vicky D. and Mark A. Freno and wife Sharon I., all of Glen Campbell; and his sister: Donna L. Landolfi and husband Michael S., of Citra, Fla.
Zig was close with all of his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Robin (Siford) Freno.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Zig’s guestbook and share a message or memory.