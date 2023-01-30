Rawn L. Shumaker, 69, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home.
The son of Robert C. L. Shumaker and Edna (Smith) Shumaker, he was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Latrobe.
Rawn was a 1971 graduate of Blairsville High School. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Blairsville. Rawn had worked at the former family business, Blairsville Farm Service, and also at Bosco Buick, CR Motors and McGill’s Auto. He enjoyed attending the Pennsylvania farm shows at Penn State and spending time with his family on the holidays.
Rawn is survived by a sister-in-law, Darla Shumaker, of Blairsville; nephews James S. Shumaker and fiance Margaret, of Blairsville, and Jeffrey Shumaker and wife Sherri, of Hilton Head, S.C.; nieces Amy L. Shumaker, of Fort Myers, Fla.; Kim Shumaker, of Blairsville; and Colleen Shumaker, of Hilton Head; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews
In addition to his parents, Rawn was preceded in death by three brothers, James S. Shumaker Sr., Robert C. Shumaker Jr. and Thomas Shumaker, and a sister-in-law, Nancy (West) Shumaker.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating. Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Blairsville Community, c/o Murphy Lot Committee (Murphy Lot Committee in the memo), 130 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.