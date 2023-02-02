Ray A. Hicks, 82, of Indiana, left for his heavenly home on Jan. 29, 2023.
A son of Jesse and Betty (Brilhart) Hicks, he was born July 19, 1940.
He attended a one-room schoolhouse from kindergarten through sixth grade. At an early age, he learned the value of hard work and integrity. Those values never changed throughout his life.
A love of auto mechanics was instilled as he worked beside his uncle.
By age 12, he could rebuild an engine.
After high school, he joined his father working for L&D Construction in Latrobe. Starting as a hod carrier, he rose to become a union carpenter. He helped construct many schools, as well as the bridges around Kittanning.
His initial love of mechanics drew him back to opening a Sunoco station, then an independent repair shop. Ray loved being self-employed.
He was sought after for air conditioning repair. Once, he got a call from England to schedule an AC repair while they were in the states.
Ray only knew two speeds: full speed ahead and stop. His family called him the Energizer Bunny or MacGyver. He was accomplished at electrical, plumbing, building and repairing.
Ray loved all things NASCAR; the Daytona 500 was his Super Bowl. He attended races at several of the tracks.
He spent many hours working in his yard and flower beds.
There was a soft spot in his heart for all animals, especially dogs. He greatly missed his sheltie. TV favorites included Gunsmoke and the Smithsonian Channel aerial views of different states.
Ray is survived by his high school sweetheart, Andrea (Fostiak); two talented sons, Michael (Karen), of Indiana, and Douglas (Jody), of Maryland; three grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Magaw, of Maryland, Jesse (Ashley), of South Carolina, and Valerie, of Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Blake Magaw; two brothers, Jack (Emily), of Florida, and Roger (Sandy), of Indiana; sister Kay Lowmaster, of Pittsburgh; and sister-in-law Judy, of Indiana.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Word of Grace Fellowship, corner of South Fifth and Grant streets, Indiana. Friends and family are free to share a memory of Ray and enjoy a meal together.
In lieu of flowers, Ray would love for you to give someone a helping hand today.
