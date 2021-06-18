Ray H. McKissick, 87, of Gastown, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Born June 9, 1934, near Latrobe, he was a son of Raymond H. and Minnie (Scott) McKissick.
Ray was a 1952 graduate of Kittanning High School. Ray and Sandy operated McKissick Optical and owned the business more than 50 years. Ray dearly loved his family and had a passion for all animals, but especially loved horses and his dogs. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours hunting and fishing. Ray also was an avid trap shooter and won many awards including the Grand American multiple times.
Ray was inducted into the Pennsylvania State Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 1993. He was raised as a Master Mason March 31, 1994.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Alexandra (Sandy) Maurice McKissick; daughter-in-law Linda McKissick; grandchildren Kristi and Jesse Berthold, and Tyson and Brandi McKissick; great-grandchildren Addison and Chase Berthold; nephews Jay and Cindy Swigart, Charlie and Judy Jordan, Scott and Ann Jordan and Ray and Deb Swigart; a “second son,” Bernie Gaff and his wife Pam; and many wonderful and caring friends.
Preceding Ray in death were his parents; his son, Greg McKissick; and sisters Jean Jordan, and Lucille Swigart and her husband, Jay.
The family will hold private funeral arrangements under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to any animal shelter in his memory.