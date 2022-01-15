Ray S. Pershing, 71, Northern Cambria, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at home.
Born Nov. 7, 1950, in Spangler, he was the son of William and Emma (Patterson) Pershing.
He is survived by daughters, Jaeanne (Randy) Mikitko, Northern Cambria and Kimberly (Randy) Chapman, Youngwood; and four grandchildren, Eric Mikitko, Bryan Mikitko, Hannah Reed, Raelynn Chapman. He was the brother of Verna (Dale) Laney, Northern Cambria; Mona (Robert) Reimold, York; Patricia (Walter) Long, Yorkhaven; Mary (Timothy) Keith, Betty (Robert) Boring and William Pershing Jr., all of Cherry Tree; Kevin (Tamera) Pershing, Red Lion; James (Kristin) Pershing, Mapleton Depot; Gary Pershing, Glen Campbell and Timothy Pershing, Manchester.
He was formerly employed by L & J Plumbing and Greenwich Mines. He was a member of Moss Creek Rod & Gun Club and UMWA.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, with Steve Lecorchick officiating. Interment will take place in McDowell Cemetery.